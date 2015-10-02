Orange County nonprofit Giving Children Hope welcomes Syrian refugees to Orange County with hygiene supplies and essential items to smooth the transition into a new life. Alex, his...
Karson, 11, and his “Big Brother” Jeff Terreros of Yorba Linda played soccer, bean bag toss, Frisbee, and other activities Saturday as part of Big Brothers Big Sisters ...
What’s your favorite food at the OC Fair; soft-serve ice cream cone, turkey leg, funnel cake, or chocolate-covered bacon? Find these, and more, at this year’s fair whic...
The halls of the Segerstrom Center for the Arts are alive with the “The Sound of Music,” which runs through July 31. The beloved musical will delight audiences as alway...
Since its inception in 2012, a partnership between Giving Children Hope and American Textile Recycling Services (ATRS) has given $275,000 to provide nutritional foods for vulnerabl...
Stay Connected
No upcoming events
* Occasionally
* Often
Buena Park Independent | 5119 Ball Road, Cypress, CA 90630 | Phone: 714-220-0292 | Fax: 714-952-8506 | info@mybuenapark.com | Corporate