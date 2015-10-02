 
GCHope serves Syrian refugees

Orange County nonprofit Giving Children Hope welcomes Syrian refugees to Orange County with hygiene supplies and essential items to smooth the transition into a new life. Alex, his...
Big F.U.N. at Big Brothers Big Sisters 7th Annual UnitedHealthcare

Karson, 11, and his “Big Brother” Jeff Terreros of Yorba Linda played soccer, bean bag toss, Frisbee, and other activities Saturday as part of Big Brothers Big Sisters ...
Get your game face on at the OC Fair

What’s your favorite food at the OC Fair; soft-serve ice cream cone, turkey leg, funnel cake, or chocolate-covered bacon? Find these, and more, at this year’s fair whic...
Melody Betts brings the halls of the Segerstrom Center alive with 'The Sound of Music'

The halls of the Segerstrom Center for the Arts are alive with the “The Sound of Music,” which runs through July 31. The beloved musical will delight audiences as alway...
GCHope makes $275,000 donation to OC homeless children

Since its inception in 2012, a partnership between Giving Children Hope and American Textile Recycling Services (ATRS) has given $275,000 to provide nutritional foods for vulnerabl...
