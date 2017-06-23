By Vickie Wagstaff

The year was 1842.The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints was in its infancy. Women of the church were looking for ways to organize themselves to help others. Rather than pattern themselves after the women’s societies that were popular at that time, their prophet, Joseph Smith, encouraged them to “Look to the wants of the poor,” and to look after the homes and families in the community.

After some discussion, the women decided to call themselves the "Female Relief Society of Nauvoo." As the church grew, and they left Nauvoo, the name was changed to Relief Society to accommodate a worldwide church.

This year marks the 175th year since its organization. Individual Relief Societies around the globe recently met to celebrate, and in many instances, continue with their mission to help those around them. The LDS women of Cypress, Buena Park, La Palma, and Anaheim are no exception.

Weeks before the local celebration, one of the event organizers, Jane Wert, learned of a need at Cypress College. Students at the local college had recently organized a food bank to assist other students. Women attending the celebration were encouraged to bring a non-perishable item or canned goods to donate to the Cypress College student food bank.

On the night of the event, 124 pounds of food were donated to the food bank. David Okawa, Cypress College Student Activities Director, met Wert at the end of the evening to pick up the food. Thinking he would be receiving a couple of sacks of canned goods, he was overwhelmed with what he saw. Okawa said that currently 30 students are being served by the food bank. Each student must fill out an application and be interviewed to determine their needs. Okawa anticipates that the program will grow in the coming months. As it does, more donations will be needed. Donations to the food bank can be made at the Student Activities Office on campus during normal business hours of Monday and Thursday from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m., Tuesday and Wednesday 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Friday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. For additional information about the Relief Society organization, visit LDS.org/callings/relief-society.