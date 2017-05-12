Knott’s and Susan G. Komen raise over $108,000

Knott’s Berry Farm and Susan G. Komen Orange County have partnered for a fourth consecutive and successful year to raise more than $108,000 for breast cancer awareness and services for the local community during Knott’s for the Cure promotion in January. From January 9 to March 5, Knott’s and Susan G. Komen Orange County helped raise money through the purchase of “pink” tickets and select merchandise sold in the park. On April 18, 2017, Cherie Whyte, Director of Communications at Knott’s Berry Farm proudly presented a check of $108,867 to Susan G. Komen’s Board Member, Dr. Jessica Rhee in the historic Ghost Town area. Since 2013, the partnership with Komen Orange County has collectively raised close to $500,000 dollars for the organization. The proceeds raised during Knott’s for the Cure will help provide underserviced women and men in Orange County with access to breast health care and services.