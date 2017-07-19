By Colleen Janssen

According to the FBI, the ‘Mum’s the Word Bandit’ admitted to committing three robberies and one attempted robbery. Fullerton resident, Steven Barry Reisman, 59, was arrested on suspicion,Wed., July 12, just hours after a third bank robbery.

The crimes were committed in both Orange and Los Angeles counties. Dates of the robberies include: May 18 in Anaheim, July 7 in La Mirada, July 10 in Anaheim, and July 12 in La Habra. All robberies occurred at Bank of the West branches.

“He did not say anything, just handed a note,” said Laura Eimiller, FBI spokesperson. “We publicized the case with bank surveillance photos on our Twitter account and Los Angeles news stations. A tipster contacted the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department. The person provided a possible ID. It was a coincidence that the arrest happened the same day as the most recent robbery.”

The July 12 robbery in La Habra occurred at 1:53 p.m. and the arrest happened at 3:03 p.m. At the time of arrest, the suspect was wearing the same glasses, shirt and shorts seen in surveillance photos. Fullerton Police participated in the arrest and Reisman was taken by Anaheim Police officers to the Anaheim Police Station.

Multiple law enforcement agencies were involved in the case including Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), Anaheim Police Department, Fullerton Police Department, La Habra Police Department, Orange County Sheriff’s Department, and Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Major Crimes Bureau’s Burglary-Robbery Task Force (BRFT).

The Criminal Complaint filed in Santa Ana included details of the case and arrest. On May 18, the incident facts of the robbery in Anaheim stated that the robber approached the teller window, passing a note that read, ‘No one will be harmed if you give me the cash…no dye packs.., etc.’

The teller put money in the envelope and the robber left the bank. At each bank branch, a similar note and scenario followed. During the attempted robbery on July 7, the teller did not have any money to give and the robber left the branch. He was observed driving a light-silver, late model, Toyota Echo with the license plate covered by a bag.

Photographs taken from surveillance cameras at each location appeared to be of the same person, now identified as Reisman. After being read his Miranda Rights, Reisman agreed to talk with FBI agents.

Investigators report that Reisman admitted to committing the robberies and attempted robbery, identifying himself in the bank photographs. He stated that he was unable to pay his bills. In total, a loss of approximately $5,000 was incurred by the combined branches.

“Reisman was held in police custody overnight and transferred to federal custody on Thur., July 13,” reported the FBI. “He made an initial appearance in federal court and was released on bond with various conditions, including GPS monitoring. Reisman is expected to be arraigned on August 21st in Santa Ana.”

“Terms and conditions imposed by the judge, include a $500,000 appearance bond, travel in California only, no possession of firearms, and a mental health evaluation, ” said Eimiller.

The case has been turned over to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for prosecution.

The following ran in the July 19 Anaheim Independent.

Courtesy photo provided by FBI