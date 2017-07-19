By Annie Rivera

Kyle Murrillo, a mechanical engineer turned superhero, is excited to return to his native hometown of Anaheim as the epic Spider-Man when Marvel Universe Live! takes over the Honda Center this month.

Murrillo, who credits his older brother and Jackie Chan for his passion for the martial arts, has made a name for himself vying a coveted spot on the all-new action-packed adventure Marvel Universe Live! Age of Heroes cast joining The Avengers and the Guardians of Galaxy.

“It is my hope that kids and their families find inspiration to do good in life and to always be willing to help others – in ‘super hero’ fashion,” said Murrillo.

Audiences can expect super hero action, thrills and drama with this summer debut of the all-new action-packed adventure Marvel Universe Live! Age of Heroes as they battle to defend the universe from evil.

Called on by Doctor Strange, the Guardians of the Galaxy join Marvel Universe Live! Age of Heroes on a momentous crusade against the scheming Nebula who teams up with the conniving and loathsome villains Loki and Green Goblin. The incredible superhuman forces of Iron Man, Thor, Black Panther, Hulk and Black Widow will unite in clashes that pit student against mentor, sister against sister and brother against brother.

Immersive video projection and cutting-edge special effects will captivate and transport audiences across the universe from the fantastical Savage Land to New York City and beyond. Spider-Man and Wasp’s dynamic aerial stunts along with Captain America’s daring motorcycle skills will be on display in the ultimate race against time to save mankind.

The show will take place at the Honda Center, 2695 E. Katella Avenue and tickets start at $25 each. Tickets available for purchase online at Ticketmaster.com, charge by phone at 800-745-3000 or in-person at the venue Box Office.

Courtesy photo: Prepare for an epic battle to defend the world from evil led by Anaheim’s very own, Kyle Murrillo.

Tickets and show information:

Thursday, July 20 7 p.m.

Friday, July 21 7 p.m.

Saturday, July 22 11 a.m., 3 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Sunday, July 23 1 p.m. and 5 p.m.

The following ran in the July 19 Anaheim Indepedent.