By Chandler Lasch

This summer, get excited about reading at the library. The Buena Park Library’s 2017 Summer Reading Club: Build a Better World runs from June 3 – July 29. Children, teens, and adults can earn prizes by reading and can register at the library, located at 7150 La Palma Avenue.

Children can pick up a log to track their reading at the library. The log is used to track reading time in 20 minute increments, with a prize given for every 3 hours spent reading. Teens and adults can earn prizes based on the number of books read. Prizes include toys for children and themed baskets for adults.

In addition, drawings are held for bigger prizes. Knott’s Berry Farm donated 500 tickets, which the library gives away in packets of four.

Summer reading programs have a long history at the Buena Park Library District.

“I’ve been doing them since 1999,” said Mary Ivelia, the youth services librarian. “I think they’ve been think doing them even longer. The whole premise is to get children to read over the summer, so they do not experience reading loss, or the summer slide.”

The summer slide refers to a phenomenon that can occur when children do not read over the summer and return to school with a lower reading level than when they left.

“We want them to be better when they go back,” Ivelia said. “That’s the whole incentive right there, and we have adults read so kids can see a good example.”

In addition, the library hosts free shows at 6:30 p.m. every Thursday night, including the exotic animal show Wild Wonders on July 6 and balloon storyteller Annie Banannie on July 13. After each show, there will be drawings for Knott’s tickets.

“It’s really nice if a child can treat mom and dad,” Ivelia said.

The library also hosts a story time event on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Saturday at 11 a.m., which is open to all ages during the summer. Children can participate in other events on certain weekdays at 2:30 p.m., including origami club on Tuesday, chess and Lego activities on Wednesday, and Fantabulous Friday, which features video games, board games, crafts, and more.

Ivelia said that summer programs are popular with the community.

“Last year, I think, it was about 1,200 children who participated,” she said. “It’s wonderful. We just encourage them to come on in and sign up.”