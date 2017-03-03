Photo by Kelsey L. Adams

Damage Controlman 2nd Class, Sean Yoo from Buena Park, California, performs a ³clear and bright² test on a sample fuel bottle aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Wayne E. Meyer (DDG 108) with Henry J. Kaiser-class underway replenishment oiler USNS Tippecanoe (T-AO 199) during a replenishment-at-sea. Wayne E. Meyer is on a regularly scheduled Western Pacific deployment with the Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group as part of the U.S. Pacific Fleet led initiative to extend the command and control functions of U.S. 3rd Fleet into the Indo-Asia-Pacific region. U.S. Navy aircraft carrier strike groups have patrolled the Indo-Asia-Pacific regularly and routinely for more than 70 years.