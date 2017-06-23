On Sunday, June 4, Girl Scouts of Orange County and its Board of Directors came together with more than 700 guests to celebrate the incredible accomplishments of Girl Scouts and the adult volunteers who support them at the Celebrate! Recognition luncheon at the Disneyland Hotel.

Buena Park resident Diane Clark was presented with the Honor Pin, a national award that requires approval from the council’s board of directors, for delivering outstanding service in multiple geographic areas. Diane formed a council-wide STEM Interest Patrol for girls in 4th – 8th grades to encourage them to delve more deeply into STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math) topics. Alongside another volunteer, Diane also developed a partnership with Cal State Fullerton’s ACM-W, a women’s computer science club to create the wildly popular Creative Coding workshops for Girl Scouts. She was also instrumental in planning the STEM Expo at Cal State Fullerton and creating engaging STEM experiences for over 300 girls in 4th – 12th grades.

Reflecting on the award recipients, Girl Scouts of Orange County CEO Nancy Nygren shared her gratitude.

“I am very proud to take part in this celebration, honoring some of the hardest working, most dedicated volunteers any organization could have,” Nygren said. “Together, we are educating our communities about the importance and relevancy of the Girl Scout Leadership Development Experience while changing thousands of girls’ lives for the better.”

