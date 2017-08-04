Late next year, visitors will be able to interact with thousands of butterflies of many different species at the Butterfly Palladium in Buena Park.

The main focus of the butterfly sanctuary is the greenhouse, which will house the butterflies. The 17,000 square foot and 60 feet high glass atrium will feature rainforest plants and waterfalls. In addition, the lobby will contain the world’s largest jellyfish aquarium. Visitors will also be able to enjoy a 3D theatre, a hummingbird exhibit, bee colonies, and more.

At approximately 53,000 square feet, the Butterfly Palladium is expected to attract over 900,000 visitors a year. Construction began on the project following a ground breaking ceremony in May of last year. The Palladium will be located at 7711 Beach Boulevard, the site of the former Movieland Wax Museum, only half a mile from Knott’s Berry Farm.