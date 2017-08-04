Buena Park Youth Theatre is seeking a director, vocal director, and choreographer for the upcoming production of “Into the Woods.” These are paid positions. Please submit your cover letter and résumé to Friends of Buena Park Youth Theatre by emailing Margaret Rodriguez (camcar1020@hotmail.com) for consideration. Place your name and the position you are applying for in the subject line. The deadline for submissions is Friday, August 11. Selected applicants will be interviewed August 15 and 17 between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m.

Cast auditions will take place August 26-27 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., with callbacks on August 29 and 31 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Rehearsals will take place on Tuesday and Thursday evenings and Saturdays in the daytime. The performances will be on Nov. 17-19 and 24-26, with shows Friday and Saturday evenings and Saturday and Sunday matinees.

A Tony Award winning musical, “Into the Woods” weaves together plotlines from a number of Brothers Grimm and Charles Perrault fairy tales to create a timeless yet relevant modern classic. With a book by James Lapine and music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, “Into the Woods” is a musically sophisticated, fantastical, and comedic production.

Founded in 1981 by former elementary school teacher Ruth Walp, Buena Park Youth Theatre was created due to public school budgetary cutbacks in the arts. Since then, the program has produced fully staged Broadway musicals with thousands of youth actors. The musicals continue to receive outstanding critical acclaim and attract audiences of all ages.