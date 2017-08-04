Come see Jesus Christ Superstar this month with performances Friday and Saturday evenings starting at 8:15. The first performance is this Friday, Aug. 4. Explore the last week of Jesus' life told through gospel and rock tunes at Civic Theatre Under the Stars production of Jesus Christ Superstar at The Plaza at Ehlers Event Center, 8150 Knott Ave., Friday and Saturday evenings in August.

The global phenomenon that has wowed audiences for over 40 years comes to Buena Park! Inspired by the hippie culture of California in the late 60s, this 1970s rock opera, featuring iconic music by Andrew Lloyd Webber and lyrics by Tim Rice, is loosely based on the Gospels’ accounts of the last week of Jesus’ life. It weaves together contemporary attitudes and sensibilities with a timeless story, focusing on the political and interpersonal struggles between Judas and Jesus. The production is a celebration of a variety of musical styles, from rock and folk to funk and gospel; it’s a must-see this summer!

Performances will run from August 4 through 26. Tickets are $16 for general admission, $14 for seniors and $12 for children (12 and under). Tickets are available for purchase at the Buena Park Community Center, 6688 Beach Blvd., or online at BuenaPark.com. Tickets will also be available one hour before show time at the box office.