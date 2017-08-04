The City of Buena Park’s Fine Arts Division is proud to announce our upcoming exhibition in City Hall featuring the work of painter Elaine Hughes and photographer Cyndi Bemel. While working in different media, both artists explore light, texture, and shadow, capturing unique moments in everyday life.

Cyndi Bemel, a resident of South Pasadena, expresses her curiosity about people and their world through her photography. As a freelance journalist and radio producer, she has developed the ability to connect with a wide array of people and capture the many facets of life in various communities.

Elaine Hughes, a resident of Buena Park, creates textured paintings that invite the viewer to take a moment to be still and find the beauty in simple moments. Born and raised in Southern California, the coast is an important setting for many of her paintings.

This exhibition will be on view July 25 through September 7 in the City Council Chamber at Buena Park City Hall, 6650 Beach Blvd, Buena Park, CA 90622. City Hall is open Monday-Thursday, 7:30 am to 5:30 pm and alternating Fridays. Please call the Fine Arts Division at (714) 562-3868 to confirm viewing availability before planning your visit.