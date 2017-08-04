Starting this weekend, Pearson Park Pool will add a second weekend day of free swim time for the community and stay open an additional month.

From now through Labor Day, kids, adults, and families can enjoy the pool on Sundays, in addition to the pool’s free swim hours on Saturday. The pool will be open for another free swim day on Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 4.

“Like many, I have great memories of swimming each summer in my neighborhood pool,” Mayor Tom Tait said. “It’s awesome that we can provide more time for Anaheim families to make those same great summer memories.”

To kick off the extended pool hours, swim class students helped Mayor Tait take the first splash by soaking him in a celebratory blue Gatorade shower.

Public swim hours at Pearson Park Pool are now Saturdays and Sundays from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. through Sept. 3 and Labor Day, Sept. 4, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

This extended summer splash is thanks to the city’s ongoing partnership with Anaheim YMCA, which runs swim programs at the pool.

“This really came from the community,” said Councilmember Jose F. Moreno, who represents Anaheim’s District 3, home to Pearson Park. “They came to us and asked how we could make this happen. We are thrilled for the kids, and I’m grateful that our partnership with YMCA and the involvement of our neighbors made this possible.”

For more, visit Anaheim.net/swim.