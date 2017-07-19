Today, longtime Orange County business owner and former Anaheim City Council Member Harry Sidhu formally announced that he will be a candidate for Anaheim Mayor in the November 6, 2018 General Municipal Election. “We need innovative problem-solving and experienced, common sense leadership to meet the needs of our community and keep our great City of Anaheim moving forward in a positive direction,” said Sidhu. “That’s why I’m running for Mayor – Together We Can Make Anaheim Shine.”

Harry Sidhu served for eight years on the Anaheim City Council, and as Mayor Pro Tem in 2012 and from December 2009 through December 2011. During his tenure on the City Council, Sidhu established a strong reputation and proven track record for protecting the taxpayers, promoting public safety, expanding city services to improve neighborhood quality of life, being a champion of small businesses, streamlining regulations, and encouraging a thriving business culture and economic development for local job growth.

Sidhu also introduced forward-thinking initiatives to benefit the community, including an annual Anaheim/OC Job Fair and Expo – helping over 1,700 people get back to work during the recession, and a “free” annual Anaheim Health Fair – providing much needed medical, dental, and vision care services to tens of thousands of men, women, and children. Private property owner rights were strengthened through his support of a City Charter Amendment prohibiting eminent domain abuse. And, as an Orange County Water District Board Member and Alternate Commissioner for the Santa Ana Watershed Project Authority, Sidhu advocated for sensible water policies to protect and ensure the future sustainability of our vital local groundwater supplies.

A Licensed California Professional Engineer, General Contractor and Real Estate Broker, Sidhu has owned and operated numerous local businesses employing thousands. He is involved in many philanthropic efforts and a supporter of children’s sports, the arts and education, and many civic activities.

As Sidhu prepares to assemble his campaign team, his candidacy has garnered broad support from longtime Anaheim residents, community leaders, business organizations, public safety officers, and elected officials. More information will soon be available on his campaign website: www.harrysidhu.com.

The following appeared in the July 19 Anaheim Independent.