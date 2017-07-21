By Amiya Moretta

Chik-chik-cha-chik-chik-cha… The familiar cadence of a type writer flows to the mind upon walking in the door of Ink and Bean, a coffee saloon and wordshop in the Center St. Promenade in Anaheim. Wedged between a cheese shop and a soon-to-be bar, the vintage café feels like a little writer’s den in the coziest part of the house.

Decorated with the owner’s personal collection of Royal typewriters, the waft of coffee greets the nostrils pleasantly while the books hanging from the ceiling are enough to give a bibiliophile butterflies.

Smooth music playing in the backdrop add to the relaxed vibes that make this the perfect little place to create, go on a date, or just grab a cup of coffee. “My personal favorite is a shot of expresso with some sparkling water on the side,” said Keith Paul, the barista of the day.

They also have a little library on wheels where you can park, read, and sip on something delicious. “The most popular drinks are the nitro-ice cold brew and the vanilla latte,” noted Paul.

Ink and Bean has delicious Stumptown coffee on tap, a high quality medium roast that they use to make their drinks. They also have a refreshing summer menu full of specialty drinks including the Kind Tropical- an iced coconut milk late with Hazelnut, Bad Tan Lines-a lemonade with espresso, the London Smog- an iced Earl Grey crème latte with espresso, and the Swamp Swimmer-an iced jasmine green tea latte with espresso.

Pastries come from Homeboy Industries, a social enterprise that employs formerly gang-involved and previously incarcerated men and women, preparing fresh food daily using only the best ingredients. With an assortment of cookies, bagels, and muffins, each special drink can be complimented with a tasty treat that supports a good cause at the same time.

Ink and Bean is a creative’s haven. On the first Thursday of the month, the den stays open until 10 p.m. offering 2 free refills to keep artists up in the process. On the third Thursday of the month, poetry readings, writing workshops, book-signings and more are open to those who have their own projects going, want to share their work, or are just a fan of the imaginative atmosphere. Pens, pencils, notebooks, and specialty writer items are also available to make sure the creative process is never interrupted.

This July 22nd, the Promenade will be hosting The Fourth Annual Healthy Junk Vegan Faire from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. Come enjoy some vegan food, grab a cup of joe at Ink and Bean, and delight in the good vibes that make this a great spot to spend some time in.