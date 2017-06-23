By Chandler Lasch

Summer Concerts in the Park are back at Henry Boisseranc Park, continuing a tradition that has been a staple of Buena Park summers for over 30 years.

Concerts will take place in the park every Wednesday for six weeks and started on June 7. The fun will continue into July and June with weekly concerts at the the Buena Park Downtown Mall beginning on July 19. Each concert will run from 7 – 9 p.m at 7520 Dale St in Buena Park.

The concert in the park series, sponsored by the Fine Arts Division of the City of Buena Park, is free and open to the public. Refreshments can be purchased at food booths and trucks, and visitors also have an opportunity to win prizes including free tickets to Knott’s Berry Farm and Medieval Times. In addition, children can visit the nearby Reading Village and take home a book for free.

Seating is limited, so visitors are encouraged to bring chairs and blankets.

“Summer Concerts in the Park are a great opportunity for Buena Park residents to get outside, have fun with their families, friends, and neighbors, and meet new people!” said Fine Arts Coordinator Maya Mackrandilal in an email. “This year, in addition to music from great bands, we’ll have a fun craft for all ages, our popular reading lounge for kids, the Buena Park pop-up library, and food and clothing vendors. I’m so proud to be a part of this wonderful program that enriches the lives of our residents, and I hope to see familiar and new faces this summer!”

Britain’s Finest, a Beatles tribute band, kicked off the concert series on June 7. Concert-goers were encouraged to dress for the occasion with Beatles-inspired costumes. On June 14, Stone Soul treated attendees to covers of R&B and soul classics. Listed below are upcoming concert dates: On June 21, Rumours, a Fleetwood Mac tribute band, will “make loving fun!” On June 28, bring out your dancing shoes for Uptown Funk: Bruno Mars Tribute. On July 5, come out to see Wiseguys Big Band Machine, an eighteen piece big band. On July 12, the concert in the park series will conclude on with Savor: The Premier Tribute to Santana.

Hosted in the Krikorian Courtyard of Buena Park Downtown Mall, the concerts will continue on July 19, with LIGHTS! The Ultimate Journey Tribute Band. On July 26, relive hits of the 1980s with The Trip. On August 2, step further back in time with Cover2Cover for a 70s disco night. On August 9, 2017, Smith, The Band Featuring Brandi Smith, will play country, pop and rock. On August 16, celebrate the legacy of Elvis Presley with Scot Bruce, A Tribute to The King. On August 23, enjoy hot salsa night with Luis Villegas and the United Nations. Finally, August 30, the grand finale will occur with Paperback Writer! Tribute to The Beatles.

For additional information, please visit BuenaPark.com, the Buena Park Community Center at 6688 Beach Boulevard, or call (714) 562-3860.

