By Joseph L. Campos Jr.

Jennifer Lopez’s new hit show “World of Dance” hosted an event this week at The Source Mall and Entertainment Center in Buena Park. It was a three versus three hip-hop breakdancing battle that put some of the best b-boys around at war with each other for a $750 grand prize, and a possible trip to France. The second place team gets $150. The event was the second of three tournaments in Buena Park. The best from each tournament will face off in the final third tournament to see who earns the trip to France.

“Fifteen to 20 dance battle crews have entered the tournament so far,” said Kristine Lerma, who is the event director for the World of Dance organization. “We first heard about the city of Buena Park through our show president, David Gonzalez. The management at The Source is very close friends with Gonzalez, so he decided to take the show to Buena Park. We are officially planning to host the show here four times a year, maybe more.”

The World of Dance organization also hosts a one versus one, all styles battle tournament, but for now, they are focusing more on the hip-hop elements of dance and music that made Jennifer Lopez a household name. The show is hoping to host more live events, and has already done similar projects in over 28 different countries.

“Professional b-boy break dancers Zulu Gremlin, Moshen, and B-Boy Machine are also on hand as the judges for the hip-hop portions of the show. They are going to use a point system,” Lerma said.

The event is free for all participants of all ages. All that they have to do is show up and sign in.

“The talent that we have out here is phenomenal,” said Morris Isby, who is the World of Dance manager and master of ceremonies for the event. “One of the contestants today is only 11 years old, and he is sticking it to competitors that are three times his age and his size, and he is winning. This event is for everybody. We do not charge the contestants an entrance fee, because we want them to express themselves with no worries, and we don’t want to make them feel like we are exploiting them for their talents just to promote our show or ourselves.”

To make the event more interesting, four of the teams are professionals, and were invited to come out to compete in the show. All of the others are all novice or are underground groups that would have to knock off professionals and legends to reach the top in the tournament’s rankings. The whole scenario just adds to the rags to riches drama that many youngsters dream about in hopes of getting just one shot at the spotlight. The first major upset in the show was when a novice group called “Break Fluid,” knocked off a professional and internationally-known group called “Knuckle Head Zoo” from Las Vegas.

One of the competitors that competed to showcase his skills was L. Funky. He started dancing a decade ago when he was 17 years old. His favorite act was the Jabbawockeez.

“I enjoy dancing because it taps into my spiritual side,” L. Funky said. “It just serves as an outlet for me. Some people draw, write, read, color, and paint. I love to dance. It is my art form and my medium for expression.”

L. Funky practices two times a week and has stuck to his workout regiment for years. He said that he feels like he has not mastered his craft yet, because in this field of artistic expression, one never stops learning..

“I am always learning,” L. Funky said. “I love what I do. I am always pushing myself to learn new skills and moves for my performance.”

L. Funky also has a lot of favorite styles of music and dance. It is this eclectic interest in music and dance that has helped him to be a better performer.

“I love studying salsa music and dance,” L. Funky said. “I love learning anything with a lot of hip movement. I also love learning from funk music, gangsta rap, and 1990s g-funk style of the hip-hop genre. I like dancing to beats and lyrics that are fierce and tough.” Though hip-hop can be a very imposing genre of music, L. Funky feels that the art of dance and hip-hop music can have therapeutic properties.

“Dance and music helped me through a lot in my life,” L. Funky said. “It is just great to get out there and to perform in front of people. It is also soothing to just go out and party with your friends- just dance and have fun. Dancing helps to let out all of your stress.”

L. Funky looks to encourage others to dance, even if they are afraid to put themselves out there.

“If you feel the music in your heart, just go for it,” he said. “Be open to the music and be open to others who may want to try the sport of dancing as well. True dancers are part of a community. We are a family. We don’t discriminate. Hip-hop does not discriminate. Hip-hop is for everyone. It is all about spreading love and having fun with new friends of every race.”

L. Funky is on a mission with his art form to inspire younger children to dance and to carry on the hip-hop culture and b-boy lifestyle for future generations. He wants to revive an era that was so special for so many in the past.

“I want to inspire the youth out there to do something positive and great with their lives,” he said. “Even if it has nothing to do with dance or hip-hop music. I just want them to chase their dreams and to never give up. If they see me chasing my dreams, the children will be inspired to not give up and to keep chasing their passions in life, as well. That is what dancing and hip-hop mean to me.”

Events like this can encourage more people to realize the therapeutic qualities of dance as an art form and will help people have a little more light-hearted fun when it comes to life.