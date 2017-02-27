By Colleen Janssen

“We usually come this time of year,” said Cerritos resident, Christine Roa. “My sister’s sister-in-law passed away from breast cancer about five years-ago. She was in her late thirties.”

About the same time, the sister-in-law’s mother was diagnosed with breast cancer. She is still fighting it. The mother and daughter are the reason Roa and her family comes to Knott’s Berry Farm in February each year.

“We have season tickets, so we can come any time, but we like to come and take our picture in front of the sign,” said Roa. “It’s a tradition.”

The event at Knott’s is in partnership with the Susan G. Koman Orange County organization. For the fourth year, Knott’s is helping raise money for the breast cancer cause.

The Supreme Scream ride and Calico Mine Ride glow in pink each night. At approximately 6:00 pm, pink lights come on throughout the park in honor of the promotion.

In the shops, guests may purchase special commemorative t-shirts. The message, 2017 Knotts Berry Farm for the Cure, is available in both pink and black shirts.

Over in the bakery, cakes, cookies, pastries and other sugary treats are available year-round. During this event, the bakery has treats that feature pink ribbon decorations.

“Knott’s Berry Farm has successfully raised over $360,000 during the previous promotion in partnership with the Susan G. Koman Orange County,” said Jon Storbeck, General Manager of the park.

“I am immensely proud of what both organizations have achieved as a team. Our park is committed to doing its part in raising funds and awareness to end the fight against breast cancer.”

“Every contribution makes an impact,” continued Storbeck. “With each donation, we get one step closer to our goal. We are looking forward to coming together with Koman Orange County once again to advance women’s health and launch such a great campaign in support of all those who have been personally affected by breast cancer.”

Visitors may purchase special tickets online to visit the park. A percentage of each of the pink ticket sales goes to the cause. The shirts are available at Gold Trails Hotel, Snoopy’s Camp Store, Casa California and Snoopy Headquarters in the MarketPlace. Sales of Season Passes will qualify for a percentage donation, too.

On Feb. 22, the Susan G. Koman Orange County provided complimentary life-saving breast exams and mammograms for underinsured and underserved women and men. The exams and mammography is completed in the Knott’s-sponsored Alinea mobile mammography van. This is an annual part of the event.

Next year, plan to register in advance for these medical screenings. To qualify, patients must be 40 years or older, have low income, have no or limited insurance, not receive these services through Medi-Cal or other government-sponsored program, live in California, and have not had a mammogram for at least 12 months. Contact the North Orange County YMCA at 714.871.4488 for information and reservations.

The Knott’s For the Cure event continues until March 5. Details are available online at www.knotts.com. Click on the Make a Difference section when it scrolls on the page.