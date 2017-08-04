By Dr. Donavan

More than 50 students enjoyed four days of comprehensive training in basketball and art thanks to a collaborative effort of multiple agencies. The Magnolia Baptist Church, Love Anaheim, the National Basketball Retired Players Association, the City of Anaheim, and the Magnolia School District partnered together to provide a wonderful summer camp for the students.

Magnolia students were taught the key components of basketball and sportsmanship by former National Basketball Association and American Basketball Association players Duane Cooper, Mark Campanaro, Keith Erickson, Louie Nelson, Larry Spriggs, and Rick Darnell. Darnell attended Maxwell Elementary School. The former players and other volunteers were truly inspirational. The Art Camp was also a huge success. Students had the opportunity to learn all about art and enjoyed creating beautiful artwork. Jeremy Bratcher and Nathan Zug of the Magnolia Baptist Church were instrumental in providing students with this incredible opportunity. We are hopeful that we will be able to offer the Summer Basketball and Art Camp again next year.