Photos courtesy of Buena Park City Hall

National night out was a free community event hosted by the Buena Park Police Department in the Target Buena Park parking lot Aug. 1. Face painting was one of the many activities kids could participate in. National night out promoted safety while having fun, promoting camaraderie between law enforcement and the community. Service trucks like the fire engine were available for kids to check out. Chick-fil-A was one of the many sponsors of National Night out. Children especially enjoyed all the fun activities geared towards community building at National Night Out.