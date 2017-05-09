Teachers and classified employees were honored and recognized recently during a special luncheon held by the Rotary Club of Buena Park in Legacy Hall at the Walter D. Ehlers Community Recreation Center.

Each year, the Rotary Club honors four teachers and four school employees who have demonstrated Rotary's motto, "Service Above Self."

Guest speaker was County Superintendent of Schools, Al Mijares.

Those receiving recognition for 2017 were chosen by their schools or districts as Teachers of the Year and Classified Employees of the Year; they include:

Buena Park School District teacher Wendy Roxas, Corey Elementary and Michele Stein, human resources technician Centralia School District teacher Lori Marcoly and Martha Young, bilingual instructional assistant.

Fullerton Joint Union High School District teacher at Buena Park High School James Melton and Shant Arslanian, media tech at Buena Park High School.

Anaheim Union High School District teacher at Savanna High School, Kacie Herrera and Tim Jones, custodian at Savanna High. "Buena Park Rotary is proud to honor these exemplary educators and celebrate their efforts with the school community," said Rotarian Christiane Salts who co-spearheaded the event.

The annual signature Buena Park Rotary event began in 2007 by the current Rotary President Shailesh Shah, who was also president that year. "Rotary is dedicated to helping the Buena Park community become a better place, helping people in need and assisting individuals and projects worldwide," said Salts. "It's a part of Rotary International whose motto, "Service Above Self" conveys the humanitarian spirit of the organizations' more than 1.2 million members. Strong fellowship amongst Rotarians and meaningful community and international service projects characterize Rotary worldwide."