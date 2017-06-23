By Amiya Moretta

Summer is coming and there is no better place to be on a hot day than in the splash of a wide-open pool or in the fresh breeze of a beautiful park. Buena Park public pools are officially and Veronica Ramirez, Senior Community Services Coordinator, recommends that people try the rec-swim. “The most popular aquatics event of the summer is rec-swim. It is drop in and swim and there is no registration required. It’s $1 dollar for kids and $1.50 for adults and you get about 2 hours of swim time. This is available at Peak Park and Boisseranc Park.”

Buena Park's pools programs offer fun ways to cool down while the weather heats up including recreational swimming sessions throughout the day, group and private swim lessons, lifeguard in training classes, water polo, aqua aerobics and so much more! “There are two daily rec swim sessions. The first one is from 12:30 p.m. to 4:15 p.m. and the second session is from 2:45 p.m. to 4:15 p.m.. On Tuesdays and Thursdays, we have evening swim at Peak Park from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m,” Ramirez shares. When asked about safety, Ramirez informed that children are not allowed to brings toys or floaties in the pool. But, that there are lifeguards on duty at all times. Each pool has a shallow end that that is only 3 feet for small kids.”

A few pools available to the public are: Peak Park Pool at 7225 El Dorado Dr., Boisseranc, Mini Pool at 7520 Dale St. and Brenner Park Wading Pool at 7373 San Rafael. And for the Brenner Park Wading Pool admission for parents with children six and under is free from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Park and playground programs are also open and offer fun to the public. Including free drop-in park programs offered Monday through Friday from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Smith-Murphy Park, George Bellis Park, Carl Brenner Park, William Peak Park, Boisseranc Park, San Marino Park, Larwin Park and Ehlers Event Center. Parent's Night Out is held Friday evenings from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. and is $10 per child at Ehlers Event Center. Here children participate in themed nights of fun and games with dinner and snacks provided. There are also Special Park Happening Days such as: Picassos in the Park, June 22, Wack-O-lympics, July 6, and The Great Splash, August 3, all which begin at 12:00 p.m.

“Our crowd is a little bit bigger this year than last year” said Ramirez. It is no wonder why- with all the fun to be offered at the pools and parks, people are flocking to these amazing spaces to enjoy their summer days.

