We are pleased to announce that Buena Park School District schools are now accepting registration for Transitional Kindergarten (TK) and kindergarten students for the 2017-18 school year. Registration materials are available at all schools. Any child turning five years of age on or before September 1, 2017, is eligible to enter kindergarten for the 2017-18 school year. If your child turns five September 2, 2017, through March 31, 2018, they will be enrolled in TK. If your child turns five on or after April 1, 2018, please consider our Early Learning Programs. For more information, please call (714) 337-3828.

Immunizations must be current in order to register for school. Kindergarten students are also required to have a physical exam after February 15, 2017, or proof of appointment for physical exam with a medical provider prior to entry. Kindergarten students are also required to have a dental exam by April 30th of their kindergarten year.

In order to complete registration, please bring your child’s birth certificate, immunization records, and proof of address at the time of registration. Thank you for enrolling your child in the Buena Park School District. We look forward to a successful 2017-18 school year for all of our students!