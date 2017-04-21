Four community college districts have joined with a California political powerhouse to hold a once-in-a-lifetime event that will inspire and engage the next generation of female politicians and public servants.

The first-ever “Women in Politics Symposium” will be held on Friday, April 28, 2017 at the Fullerton Community Center. Organized by the Orange County Community Colleges Legislative Task Force (OCLTF) in collaboration with California Women Lead, this unique

nonpartisan event will feature diverse female leaders who will speak about why women remain significantly under-represented in politics at all levels of government, and what we can do about it.

Confirmed speakers:

• Sharon Quirk-Silva, California State Assemblywoman

• Mona Pasquil, Appointment Secretary, Office of the Governor

• Loretta Sanchez, former member of Congress

• Fiona Ma, Member, State Board of Equalization

• Betty Yee, California State Controller

• Kris Murray, Councilmember, City of Anaheim

• Lisa Bartlett, Supervisor, County of Orange

• Letitia Clark, Councilmember, City of Tustin

• Alicia Berhow, Chairwoman, Accountancy Board

Comprised of leading administration from the four OC community college districts, the Orange County Legislative Task Force (OCLTF) is in a unique position to help motivate and support the next generation of female politicians and public servants. An event like this is needed because—according to California Women Lead—the trend for women’s representation in elected office over the past several election cycles in California has either remained stagnant or decreased. “In 2016, the number of women decreased in the US House of Representatives by 32 percent, the State Senate by 22.5 percent, and the State Assembly by 21 percent,” said California Women Lead CEO, Rachel Michelin. “We must inspire women to have a greater role and voice

in government and public policy decisions.”

The Symposium’s aim is to encourage female Orange County college students and residents to consider public service. Dr. Cheryl Marshall, Chancellor at the North Orange Community College District, spoke on the importance of the event for students: “After the election, more and more students have asked what else they can do to get involved. This Symposium is a response to that energy.” Dr. Marshall went on to say, “We’re trying to provide a platform for students to engage in our political climate, and to keep them motivated to participate.”

