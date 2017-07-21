The Fairy Doll alights in Pearson Park

Anaheim Ballet School brings a fairy tale to life

Students from all over the world will perform “The Fairy Doll,” a one-act ballet first staged in Austria at the beginning of the 20th century. For some of the performers, this production will be their very own fairytale come true. “The Fairy Doll” ballet and other dances are a part of the Pearson Park Amphitheater Family Series and will begin Friday, July 21 at 6:30 p.m.

“Dancing en pointe (ballet toe shoes) is a dream for me” says 11-year old Anaheim resident Janis Martinez, an Anaheim Ballet STEP-UP! student.

Seo Yon Kim who traveled from the Choreographic Mastery School in Moscow for the Anaheim intensive says, “I first saw the Anaheim Ballet on their internet series Anaheim Ballet: More Than Dance… I’m so happy to be here. It’s such an opportunity to grow.”

Performance is free to the public. For more information call 714-765-4422.