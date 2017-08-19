Pacific Food and Wine Festival

mmerse yourself in summer with wine, food, cocktails, and chefs! Enjoy the most incredible Southern California summer weekend. Explore more than 100 food, wine and cocktail stations. Attend local celebrity chef demonstrations on our Fisher & Paykel /DCS Cooking Stage, hosted by Food Network Star, Simon Majumdar. Enjoy artisanal summer drinks made with fresh ingredients. Taste the flavors of summer as the region's top chefs and mixologists create dishes from their favorite summer memories at the Newport Dunes Waterfront Resort and Marina. Tickets can be bought at PacificWineandFood.com.